Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,744,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,742 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.79% of Zimmer Biomet worth $474,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,026,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,683 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,426,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,057 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,124,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,014,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,911,000 after acquiring an additional 718,774 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.65.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $120.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.09. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $169.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.