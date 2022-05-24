Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.19

Shares of Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 87500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.23. The company has a market cap of C$5.24 million and a P/E ratio of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 30.14 and a current ratio of 31.39.
Zimtu Capital Company Profile (CVE:ZC)
