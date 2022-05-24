ZooKeeper (ZOO) Price Down 13% Over Last Week

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $174,811.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,044.04 or 0.62136970 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.99 or 0.00509611 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00033686 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000281 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,818.28 or 1.50893846 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 168,294,293 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.