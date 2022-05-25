-$0.04 EPS Expected for High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for High Tide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). High Tide posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that High Tide will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover High Tide.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. High Tide had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of High Tide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of High Tide from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

High Tide stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.49. 96,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,756. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55. High Tide has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.34 million and a PE ratio of -10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HITI. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in High Tide by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 36,684 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in High Tide by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 351,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 38,931 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in High Tide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

