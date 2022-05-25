$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Azenta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.07. Azenta reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Azenta will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Azenta.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Azenta had a net margin of 301.05% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZTA. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Azenta in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $106.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azenta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

AZTA stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.23. 1,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,675. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.29. Azenta has a 52-week low of $61.35 and a 52-week high of $124.79.

About Azenta (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azenta (AZTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.