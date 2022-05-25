$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCRD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.80. 84,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,185. The company has a market capitalization of $113.70 million, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.48. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 409,798 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 708,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 294,608 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 608,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 67,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,159,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 166,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (Get Rating)

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

