-$0.14 EPS Expected for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) will post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Freshpet posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.26 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 6.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 186.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Freshpet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.52. The company had a trading volume of 533,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,713. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $183.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

