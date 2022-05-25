-$0.17 EPS Expected for Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.15). Nautilus Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nautilus Biotechnology.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02.

NAUT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

NAUT stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 256,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,134. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $429.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04.

In other news, CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

