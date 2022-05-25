-$0.28 EPS Expected for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) This Quarter

Posted by on May 25th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTXGet Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.24) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETTX shares. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.80 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $1.80 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entasis Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.15.

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $104.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 33,768 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 40.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 229,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 66,058 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 13.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 22,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant pathogens in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pneumonia and bloodstream infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entasis Therapeutics (ETTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.