-$0.28 EPS Expected for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.24) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETTX shares. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.80 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $1.80 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entasis Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.15.

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $104.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 33,768 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 40.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 229,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 66,058 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 13.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 22,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant pathogens in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pneumonia and bloodstream infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii.

