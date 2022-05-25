$0.33 EPS Expected for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Howmet Aerospace posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HWM. TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,542. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average is $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.22. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $37.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 572.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,619,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,391,000 after acquiring an additional 414,544 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 76,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 13,670 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

