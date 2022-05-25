-$0.34 EPS Expected for Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) to post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Latch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Latch reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Latch will report full year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Latch.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. Latch had a negative net margin of 356.40% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Latch in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.22.

Shares of LTCH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,910,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,746. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51. The company has a market cap of $295.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.66. Latch has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $14.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avenir Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latch in the fourth quarter worth about $162,267,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Latch by 33.3% in the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Latch by 10,730.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,487,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,054,000 after buying an additional 11,381,884 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Latch in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,620,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Latch by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,651,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

