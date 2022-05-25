$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Element Solutions posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

ESI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

NYSE:ESI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 805,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.04. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 47,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Element Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Element Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Element Solutions by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

