$0.41 EPS Expected for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVHGet Rating) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.42. Invitation Homes posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVHGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 66.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,359,468,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.41. 35,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,523,094. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.20, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $45.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

