-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) will report ($0.47) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.46). EverQuote posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 571.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.85). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EverQuote.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

In other news, Director David B. Blundin bought 1,004,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,999.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $108,849.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 460,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,039,653.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,757 shares of company stock worth $131,505. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 1,180.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 460.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.32. The company had a trading volume of 292,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,370. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58. The company has a market cap of $279.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.18.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

