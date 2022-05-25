$0.49 EPS Expected for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings. Modine Manufacturing reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.70 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Modine Manufacturing.

MOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

MOD stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 250,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,622. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $451.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69.

About Modine Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units.

