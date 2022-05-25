-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) to report ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric will report full-year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.16) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIE. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. acquired a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the third quarter worth $52,000.

FFIE opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

