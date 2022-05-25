$0.63 EPS Expected for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) This Quarter

Analysts expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. AMERISAFE posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.21. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $73.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.01. The company has a market cap of $937.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 37.69%.

In related news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 10,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $504,597.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,008.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $110,001.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,218. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 1,597.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 98.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

