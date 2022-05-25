$0.87 EPS Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

In related news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $72.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.43, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.20 and its 200 day moving average is $81.76. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $50.93 and a 52-week high of $95.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.70%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

