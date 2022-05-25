$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) will announce $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $842.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line posted sales of $4.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26,902.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year sales of $5.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $6.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. The firm had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Macquarie lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH traded down $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.29. 31,898,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,724,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.