$1.29 Million in Sales Expected for NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextNav’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextNav will report full-year sales of $14.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.20 million to $16.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $58.83 million, with estimates ranging from $56.00 million to $61.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NextNav.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NN shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of NextNav from $17.00 to $14.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on NextNav from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ NN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,758. NextNav has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextNav by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of NextNav by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

