$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) will announce $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vertiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. Vertiv posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year sales of $5.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

VRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

NYSE:VRT traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,663,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,764. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,025.00, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53.

In other Vertiv news, CFO David Joseph Fallon acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $175,110.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick R. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

