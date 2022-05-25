$1.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $6.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.62. 15,417,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,928,010. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

