$1.53 EPS Expected for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) will announce $1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.63. Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $6.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.54.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,261.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,600 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,169.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.62. 15,417,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,928,010. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.43.

About Cleveland-Cliffs (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.