$12.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) to report sales of $12.74 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.67 billion and the highest is $12.90 billion. Cisco Systems reported sales of $13.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year sales of $51.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.15 billion to $52.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $53.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.36 billion to $54.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cisco Systems.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.09.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,982 shares of company stock worth $916,810. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.77. The company had a trading volume of 30,041,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,103,027. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $181.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.44.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.