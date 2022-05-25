12,432 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Bought by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,432 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.20.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 142,998 shares of company stock worth $37,628,011 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,303. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $271.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

