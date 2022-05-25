$13.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) to report $13.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.44 billion and the highest is $13.83 billion. Plains GP reported sales of $9.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year sales of $50.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.96 billion to $56.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $70.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.83 billion to $106.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plains GP.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Plains GP by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 407,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

PAGP traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,243,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,276. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.86 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 1,242.86%.

About Plains GP (Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.