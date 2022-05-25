$150.20 Million in Sales Expected for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) to report sales of $150.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $148.90 million and the highest is $151.70 million. Harmonic reported sales of $113.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year sales of $609.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $606.00 million to $614.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $686.10 million, with estimates ranging from $684.00 million to $688.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Harmonic had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $147.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of HLIT stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 497,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,170. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91. The stock has a market cap of $983.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $12.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmonic (HLIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.