$165.82 Million in Sales Expected for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $165.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for trivago’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $192.19 million. trivago reported sales of $115.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full year sales of $589.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $585.38 million to $591.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $745.40 million, with estimates ranging from $708.57 million to $770.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for trivago.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRVG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on trivago from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on trivago from $2.60 to $2.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of trivago by 536.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 42,710 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of trivago by 45.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of trivago by 13.7% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of trivago by 9.3% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,118,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,244 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago during the third quarter valued at $73,000. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRVG stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,472. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $573.87 million, a P/E ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

