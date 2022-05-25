$178.19 Million in Sales Expected for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) will announce $178.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $169.92 million to $185.50 million. Pacira BioSciences reported sales of $135.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year sales of $724.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $705.19 million to $746.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $862.72 million, with estimates ranging from $813.34 million to $951.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday, February 26th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $92,072.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $1,719,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,607 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,865 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,688,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,797,000 after purchasing an additional 22,164 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,714,000 after acquiring an additional 267,433 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,828,000 after purchasing an additional 93,537 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,860,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,705,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,626,000 after purchasing an additional 446,081 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $60.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.20 and a beta of 0.88. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.97.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

