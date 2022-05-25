$18.07 Million in Sales Expected for Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) will post sales of $18.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.20 million. Esports Entertainment Group posted sales of $5.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 234.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $70.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $72.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $94.87 million, with estimates ranging from $90.01 million to $100.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Esports Entertainment Group.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). The business had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 115.86% and a negative return on equity of 44.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GMBL. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMBL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 458.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,205,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 989,507 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 372.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 280,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 221,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 29.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 68,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 262.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 49,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 411.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 45,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GMBL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.36. 1,814,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,809. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

