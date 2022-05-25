$184.64 Million in Sales Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) will post $184.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.68 million to $186.60 million. Kite Realty Group Trust posted sales of $69.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 165.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year sales of $742.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $733.69 million to $751.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $770.82 million, with estimates ranging from $757.73 million to $783.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after acquiring an additional 378,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,549,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,709,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,156,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,847 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $20.17. 1,642,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,393. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -117.65%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

