$2.64 EPS Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.78. Generac reported earnings of $2.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $11.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $12.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.35 to $16.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.36.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $15.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.79. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $197.94 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,900,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,466 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth about $333,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 16.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 33.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth about $5,759,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $3,587,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

