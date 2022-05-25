2,440 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by Vienna Asset Management LLC

Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $583,534.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,719.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total value of $677,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 747,534 shares of company stock worth $121,201,511. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABNB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $7.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,410,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536,853. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.59 and a beta of 0.27. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.74 and a 12 month high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

