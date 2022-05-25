$259.28 Million in Sales Expected for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) will report sales of $259.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $255.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $260.60 million. PetIQ posted sales of $271.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $984.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $974.98 million to $988.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.45 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PETQ shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of PetIQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PetIQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

In other PetIQ news, EVP Michael A. Smith purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,403.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zvi Glasman purchased 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $79,634.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at $134,554. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $149,934 in the last 90 days. 8.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,315,000 after purchasing an additional 202,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,262,000 after purchasing an additional 29,457 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,570,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,264,000 after purchasing an additional 29,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,864,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,842,000 after purchasing an additional 36,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.09. 541,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,558. The company has a market cap of $414.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $41.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

