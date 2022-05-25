26,313 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,348,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Marriott International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,124,000 after purchasing an additional 548,671 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,502,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,924,000 after buying an additional 358,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,760,000 after purchasing an additional 113,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,234,000 after acquiring an additional 382,014 shares during the period. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.30.

MAR stock opened at $152.64 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

