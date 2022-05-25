273,536 Shares in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 273,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,921,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

In other news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,250 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $102,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $43,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,675 shares of company stock valued at $219,454. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $71.65 on Wednesday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $85.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average of $76.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $55.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

LKFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Lakeland Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.