$3.13 Billion in Sales Expected for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) to post $3.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.20 billion and the lowest is $3.07 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $12.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.98 billion to $12.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $13.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.57.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,914,500 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $4,499,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 158,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,422,000 after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,731,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $350.87. 2,049,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,031. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global has a one year low of $322.20 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

