$3.48 Billion in Sales Expected for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) to announce $3.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.26 billion and the highest is $3.63 billion. Estée Lauder Companies posted sales of $3.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year sales of $17.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.44 billion to $17.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.44 billion to $19.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Estée Lauder Companies.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.29.

Shares of EL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,706,000 after purchasing an additional 334,577 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,579,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,522,000 after purchasing an additional 77,459 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 76,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.