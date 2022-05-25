305,000 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Bought by Mudita Advisors LLP

Mudita Advisors LLP bought a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 305,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,795,000. Barrick Gold accounts for approximately 5.2% of Mudita Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,605,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166,340 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 617.8% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 444,936 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 382,950 shares during the period. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,979,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 17,766,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,610,301. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.23.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOLD. Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

