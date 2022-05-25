31,707 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Bought by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,000. HCA Healthcare makes up 1.1% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,151,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,760. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.69 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.66.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.38.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. acquired 89,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 and have sold 14,380 shares valued at $3,723,203. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

