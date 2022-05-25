$327.92 Million in Sales Expected for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) This Quarter

Posted by on May 25th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNKGet Rating) to announce sales of $327.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $343.66 million and the lowest is $318.00 million. Hostess Brands posted sales of $291.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.99 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWNK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $21.03. The stock had a trading volume of 17,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,325. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.32. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,408 shares in the company, valued at $961,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,209,000 after buying an additional 2,458,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hostess Brands by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,447,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,330,000 after purchasing an additional 289,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 81.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,948,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 50.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,238,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,607 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

