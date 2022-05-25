$350,000.00 in Sales Expected for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) to announce $350,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $500,000.00. Celldex Therapeutics reported sales of $3.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $1.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.30 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Celldex Therapeutics.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 1,860.46%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLDX traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,620. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.33. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 2.69.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

