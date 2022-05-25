3,655 Shares in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Inari Medical by 86.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,617,000 after purchasing an additional 82,802 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Inari Medical by 31.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inari Medical by 23.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,500,000 after purchasing an additional 424,329 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $566,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $5,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,806 shares of company stock valued at $14,199,120. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NARI opened at $60.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,027.67 and a beta of 1.68. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NARI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

