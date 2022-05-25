3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.93.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

MMM traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $144.02. 49,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.70 and its 200 day moving average is $161.27. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $206.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

