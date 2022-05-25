452,324 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Acquired by Provida Pension Fund Administrator

Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 452,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,286,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Provida Pension Fund Administrator’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,937,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,775,000 after acquiring an additional 643,285 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,891,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,081,000 after purchasing an additional 120,287 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,232,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,378,000 after purchasing an additional 495,721 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,451,000 after purchasing an additional 308,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,789,000.

BATS VLUE traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $97.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,758 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.27. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

