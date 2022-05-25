$5.61 Billion in Sales Expected for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) to post sales of $5.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mosaic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.59 billion and the highest is $5.99 billion. Mosaic reported sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full-year sales of $21.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.22 billion to $23.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.25 billion to $22.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOS. HSBC downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.59.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Ebel acquired 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,517.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,039 shares of company stock worth $7,169,395. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $412,663,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $158,393,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $86,540,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $133,003,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.82. 8,895,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,899,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.37%.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

