5,345 Shares in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Acquired by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $68.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average of $52.72. The company has a market capitalization of $943.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 40.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 55.83%.

EGLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

In related news, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $60,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $956,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,718. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping (Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.