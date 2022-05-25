$63.30 Million in Sales Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $63.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.10 million. Southside Bancshares reported sales of $59.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year sales of $256.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $252.00 million to $260.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $270.65 million, with estimates ranging from $267.40 million to $273.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $78,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 90,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,758,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,286,000 after purchasing an additional 88,082 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,595,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 65,975 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 490.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 60,421 shares during the period. 51.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBSI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.89. 83,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

