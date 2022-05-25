$68.82 Million in Sales Expected for CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) to announce $68.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.10 million and the highest is $71.53 million. CarLotz reported sales of $50.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year sales of $287.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.00 million to $294.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $321.18 million, with estimates ranging from $302.36 million to $340.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). CarLotz had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 41.40%. The firm had revenue of $63.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOTZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CarLotz from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CarLotz during the 4th quarter worth about $3,421,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CarLotz by 37.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,893,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,643,000 after buying an additional 1,342,527 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CarLotz by 6,516.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 992,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 977,452 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CarLotz by 3,006.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 486,572 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 1,148.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 513,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 472,771 shares during the last quarter. 40.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOTZ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 63,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,189. The stock has a market cap of $60.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.42. CarLotz has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

