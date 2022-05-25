843 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 141,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 221.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $55,070,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,287,868 shares of company stock worth $368,331,582. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $306.11. 83,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,928,353. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $195.50 and a 12-month high of $314.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.40. The firm has a market cap of $290.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.58.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

